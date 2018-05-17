Nestlé (NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

