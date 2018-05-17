NeoGenomics (NEO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NeoGenomics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2903062836243 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NeoGenomics opened at $11.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven A. Ross sold 81,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $883,949.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

