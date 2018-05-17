Neogen (NEOG) Holdings Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen opened at $73.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Neogen has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,877 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

