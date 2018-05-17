Neenah (NP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Shares of Neenah traded up $0.05, hitting $81.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Neenah has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Neenah had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Schertell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $157,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,472 shares in the company, valued at $273,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,929 shares of company stock valued at $631,767. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Neenah by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

