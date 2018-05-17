NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Receives $24.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 216,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,431. The stock has a market cap of $757.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 3.06%. sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist sold 131,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,244,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $25,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 126.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.