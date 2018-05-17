Nautilus (NLS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Imperial Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $16.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus opened at $15.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $475.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Nautilus had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Nautilus’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $69,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,252 shares of company stock worth $469,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after buying an additional 105,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,863,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,182,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,017,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.