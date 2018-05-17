National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $40.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of National Vision traded up $0.67, reaching $34.43, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,354. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Vision has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $33.46.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $471,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 1,877,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $59,493,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock worth $376,047,302. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $23,081,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $4,264,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

