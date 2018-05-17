National Grid (NGG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4848494022212 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid traded up $1.76, hitting $58.25, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 941,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,373. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.