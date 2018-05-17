National Commerce (NCOM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.906017127625 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on NCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

National Commerce stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. National Commerce has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $777.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). National Commerce had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.66 million. equities analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

