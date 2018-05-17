National Bankshares (NKSH) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $47.95

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

A number of research firms have commented on NKSH. BidaskClub raised shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 95.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 64.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

