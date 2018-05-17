National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) Declares $0.58 Semi-Annual Dividend

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Shares of National Bankshares opened at $47.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.22. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $49.00 price target on shares of National Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

