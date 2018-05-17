National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) will announce $67.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the highest is $69.75 million. National Bank reported sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year sales of $270.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $279.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $300.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 6.52%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

National Bank traded up $0.47, hitting $37.72, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other National Bank news, CFO Brian F. Lilly sold 154,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $5,197,233.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,494.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian F. Lilly sold 74,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $2,506,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,793 shares of company stock worth $9,801,662. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 654.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 397,250 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,118,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

