National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Metro (MRU)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.60.

MRU stock opened at C$42.36 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$38.32 and a 12 month high of C$46.47.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter. Metro had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 158.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director La Flèche Eric Richer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.65, for a total value of C$60,975.00. Also, insider Simon Rivet sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$442,800.00. Insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,895 over the last 90 days.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

