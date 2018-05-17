National Bank Financial Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$125.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.33.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$111.93 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$81.76 and a 52 week high of C$111.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

