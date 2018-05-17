National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $412.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,499,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,820,000 after buying an additional 6,860,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,915,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,911,000 after buying an additional 1,611,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,338,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 1,354,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,391,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 1,334,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

