National Bank Financial Boosts Btb Reit (BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.65

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.65 in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$4.74 on Monday. Btb Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

Btb Reit Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Btb Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btb Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.