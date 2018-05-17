Naspers (NPSNY) and Cogint (COGT) Head-To-Head Review

Cogint (NASDAQ: COGT) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Cogint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Cogint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cogint and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogint -24.16% -18.16% -12.53% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogint and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogint $220.27 million 0.90 -$53.20 million ($0.72) -3.82 Naspers $6.10 billion 18.90 $2.92 billion $0.80 65.63

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Cogint. Cogint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naspers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cogint does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cogint has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogint and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogint 0 0 3 0 3.00 Naspers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogint presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.30%. Given Cogint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogint is more favorable than Naspers.

Summary

Naspers beats Cogint on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc., a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries. It offers CORE, a data fusion platform that provides information about individuals, businesses, and assets for banking and financial services companies, insurance companies, healthcare companies, law enforcement and government, the collection industry, law firms, retail, telecommunications companies, and corporate security and investigative firms. This segment also provides data acquisition solutions that enable clients to grow their customer databases by using self-declared consumer insights to identify, connect with, and acquire first-party consumer data and multi-channel marketing consent. The Performance Marketing segment operates Agile Audience Engine platform that helps brands, advertisers, and marketers find the right customers in the business-to-consumer vertical, including Internet and telecommunications, financial services, health and wellness, consumer packaged goods, careers and education, and retail and entertainment through mobile, Web, and in-app content environments. The company was formerly known as IDI, Inc. and changed its name to Cogint, Inc. in September 2016. Cogint, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet and ecommerce, video-entertainment, and print media services worldwide. The company operates through Video Entertainment, Internet, and Media segments. The Video Entertainment segment offers digital satellite and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers; mobile and Internet services; subscription video on-demand services; and digital content management and protection systems to protect, manage, and monetize digital media on various platforms. The Internet segment operates Internet platforms and communities that provide ecommerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services. The Media segment publishes and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

