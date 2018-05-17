Myriad (XMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,866.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Myriad has a market cap of $11.85 million and $40,866.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,575,057,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.