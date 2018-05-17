MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Director Sells $460,717.20 in Stock

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $460,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,332,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

