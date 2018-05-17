Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (MMAC) Insider Acquires $25,231.50 in Stock

Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana bought 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 171,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,022.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MMAC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,940. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Municipal Mortgage & Equity had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Municipal Mortgage & Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Municipal Mortgage & Equity in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

