MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $176,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $136.42 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $136.06 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $845,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,595,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $767,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,319,170 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

