MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. MTS Systems posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTS Systems.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.92 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.29 per share, with a total value of $106,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,324.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.58 per share, for a total transaction of $214,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $418,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 245,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems traded up $0.35, hitting $53.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,569. The company has a market capitalization of $929.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTS Systems (MTSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.