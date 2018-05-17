M&T Bank (MTB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,099 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $207,270.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock worth $580,078 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.06.

Shares of M&T Bank opened at $184.26 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $183.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

