M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,415 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,816,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 280,401 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 155,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 494 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $50,753.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 397 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $40,787.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

DGX stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $102.06 and a one year high of $102.74.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.