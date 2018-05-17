M&T Bank Corp Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $125.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $124.93 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

