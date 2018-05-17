Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.59

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 315045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPVD. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

