Mothercare (MTC) Trading 41.6% Higher

Mothercare (LON:MTC) shares traded up 41.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.45 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36). 4,654,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 931,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.72 ($0.25).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities dropped their price target on Mothercare from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 17 ($0.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.39) price target on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 51.20 ($0.69).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

