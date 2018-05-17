MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €100.00 ($119.05) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €91.20 ($108.57) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($115.48) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($101.19) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.36 ($102.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys traded up €5.80 ($6.90), hitting €89.55 ($106.61), on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 75,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a one year low of €49.63 ($59.08) and a one year high of €88.10 ($104.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.