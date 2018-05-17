Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,353.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,295,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 473,242 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale set a $61.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,889,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

