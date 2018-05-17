MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,826. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $27.05.

