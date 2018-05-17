Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 72,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 200,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $116.32 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $116.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

