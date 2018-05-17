Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 994.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,758,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $84,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after buying an additional 1,156,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,126,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,760,000 after buying an additional 1,072,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,379,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after buying an additional 1,008,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $1,917,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,808 shares in the company, valued at $46,011,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $435,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,770 shares of company stock worth $3,228,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.