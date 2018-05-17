Monsanto (MON) Position Trimmed by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC lowered its position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MON. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monsanto by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monsanto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Monsanto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Monsanto by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Monsanto by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monsanto alerts:

Shares of Monsanto opened at $125.44 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Monsanto has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

MON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.