Monroe Capital (MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 27,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $338,256.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

