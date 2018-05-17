Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Monro Muffler Brake has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 20.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the period.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.