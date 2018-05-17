MongoDB (MDB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.09.

MongoDB opened at $42.14 on Monday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management acquired 1,214,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $48,873,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MongoDB by 267.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

