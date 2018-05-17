Monero Original 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,773.00 (XMO)

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Monero Original coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00094361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Original has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Original has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $105,773.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00729990 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00151142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Monero Original Profile

Monero Original’s total supply is 16,042,914 coins. Monero Original’s official website is www.monerooriginal.io . Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original . The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

