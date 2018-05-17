Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 163.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,969,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,086,000 after buying an additional 293,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,702,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,886,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,044,000 after buying an additional 113,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,005,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,314 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,539,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $478,668.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Mondelez International opened at $39.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

