Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,435,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,480,000 after acquiring an additional 380,133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,707,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,533 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,612,000 after acquiring an additional 759,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,519,000 after acquiring an additional 686,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,727,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Molson Coors Brewing opened at $60.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $184,867.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,153.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,868 shares of company stock valued at $328,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

