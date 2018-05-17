Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Moleculin Biotech opened at $1.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.88. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

