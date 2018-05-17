Mogo (MOGO) Insider Buys C$13,360.00 in Stock

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) insider Michael A. Wekerle acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,360.00.

Mogo traded down C$0.01, reaching C$3.22, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 22,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,270. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOGO. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

