Moelis & Company (MC) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,458,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $8,879,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Moelis & Company opened at $58.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.10%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $381,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $294,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,097 shares of company stock worth $17,868,120. 29.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

