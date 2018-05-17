Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,581 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in General Electric by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric opened at $15.03 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

