Model N (MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Model N reported narrower loss in second-quarter. Moreover, revenues grew year-over-year on rapid adoption of company’s Revenue Cloud offering for med-tech, pharma, semiconductor, manufacturing and high tech companies. The integration of Revitas acquisition is positive for the company as it not only reduced competition in the life sciences vertical but also bolstered its customer base. Management remains optimistic about the steady progress in the company’s transformation to a 100% Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based model as it will drive recurring revenue growth in the long term. Notably, Model N has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from peers is a headwind. Also, higher operating losses and lack of big shot international customers is expected to hurt company’s growth initiatives.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $20.00 price target on Model N and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Model N from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Model N opened at $17.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.81. Model N has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $169,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 51.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 358,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 353,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Model N by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Model N by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

