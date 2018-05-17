Mobile Mini (MINI) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $46.50

Shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 4498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

MINI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sidoti upgraded Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mobile Mini to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick G. Mcnamee sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $353,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 282.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 81.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 33.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 94.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

