Mizuho Upgrades FibroGen (FGEN) to Buy

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect to see top-line phase 3 data from Disease (CKD) in 4Q18 and a potential regulatory approval in China is expected by year-end 2018. We upgrade to Buy and maintain our $61 PT as we believe the company is likely to gain the first approval in new generation anemia drugs. If Pamrevlumab reproduces its Phase II results in the planned Phase III trial, we see significant upside.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.90. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $2,245,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,955,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,465,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pat Cotroneo sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,770,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,464 shares of company stock worth $21,340,314. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,855,000 after buying an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FibroGen by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 709,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

