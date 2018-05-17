Mitchell Group Inc. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Energen (EGN)

Mitchell Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Energen comprises about 3.9% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Energen were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Energen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Energen by 2,786.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energen during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Energen during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

EGN stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Energen has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Energen will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

