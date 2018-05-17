Mitchell Group Inc. Decreases Position in Range Resources (RRC)

Mitchell Group Inc. lowered its stake in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up 2.7% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Range Resources by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources opened at $15.46 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.60 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Capital One lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

