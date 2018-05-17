Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,650 Shares of Visa (V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.20 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

Shares of V stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

