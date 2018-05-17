Mistras Group (MG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mistras Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Mistras Group opened at $19.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mistras Group has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Curtis Weldon sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $55,189.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

